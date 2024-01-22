Suspect in custody following incident in Timmins

The Timmins Police Service got a call Monday morning after 9 o'clock about an incident underway on Sixth Avenue, forcing the surrounding area to be blocked off to traffic.

One person has been arrested and was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.

The Timmins police emergency response team was still at the Sixth Avenue home Monday afternoon to ensure the scene is clear.

Police spokesperson Marc Depatie said the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re still trying to determine the exact number of persons involved, but we do not believe it’s not domestic in nature at this time,” Depatie said.

“The person that we have in custody has sustained some minor injury but that was prior to police arrival and the exact nature of that injury is still being determined.”

What exactly happened won't be released to the public until the forensics unit searches the property.

“We could speculate as to the exact origin but we want to determine that through investigation so obviously it might take some time before we’re able to disclose that to the public,” Depatie said.

Police said it was an isolated incident and say there is no cause for concern among the people who live in the area.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call the Timmins Police Service at 705-264-1201.