Suspect in custody following reports of active shooter targeting RCMP detachment in Vanderhoof
A suspect is in custody following reports of an active shooter with a long gun in Vanderhoof.
Mounties say the incident prompted a community-wide lockdown just afternoon on Thursday.
Authorities said the situation began with reports that a shooter had targeted the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment.
Officers say the suspect took off in a white Ford pick up truck.
Officers put up roadblocks around the town, which located about 100 kilometres west of Prince George
In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said there was a "brief pursuit" after authorities found the suspect, and that a police vehicle was rammed before officers were ultimately able to take the suspect into custody.
"At this time there is nothing to indicate any further ongoing threats to the public," Saunderson wrote. "Fortunately, there were no reported injuries to anyone during this event."
Video posted on social media shows a white pickup truck cordoned off with police tape and surrounded by RCMP vehicles.
While the situation was unfolding, authorities urged everyone in the community to "stay inside or shelter in place."
