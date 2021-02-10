The Lethbridge Police Service confirms one male is in custody in connection with the Monday morning death of a 65-year-old man.

Officers were called to the Westwinds Apartments in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue S. in the early morning hours of Feb. 8 following reports of someone screaming for help.

Police gained access to a suite and located a body. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

An autopsy conducted the following day by the Medical Examiner's Office in Calgary confirmed the man's death was a homicide.

On Wednesday morning, police confirmed one male, age not confirmed, had been arrested in connection with the homicide investigation.

LPS officials are expected to provide an update on the investigation Wednesday afternoon.