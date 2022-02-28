Suspect in custody, warrant issued for second man wanted in alleged Sarnia, Ont. hammer attack

Sarnia, Ont. police have one person in custody and have issued an arrest warrant for a second person following a alleged attack involving a hammer last week.

Just after 2 a.m. on Feb 22, police say the alleged victim was walking on Kathleen Avenue and was approached by two men and a woman. The victim was struck with a hammer several times but was able to get away.

Police say the victim's girlfriend witnessed the incident and yelled at the suspects from her home. The suspects then made their way into the residence and began to assault her. She managed to escape and went to the hospital for treatment.

A 46-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and break and enter.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph Marcelino Ayala, 33.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call Sarnia police at 519-344-8861 ext. 5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).