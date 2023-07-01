Suspect in deadly Toronto plaza stabbing arrested

The suspect in a deadly stabbing at a busy Toronto plaza last weekend is in police custody after investigators issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road at approximately 7:10 p.m. on June 25 after a fight reportedly broke out at the shopping centre.

The victim, who has since been identified as 28-year-old international student Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, was stabbed during the altercation and rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries in transport.

A search for a male suspect who was last seen fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured sedan, heading south on Brimley Road, began in the days that followed.

On Saturday, police provided an update on the investigation and identified 25-year-old Toronto resident Tamar Cupid as the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing.

A Canada-wide warrant was also issued for Cupid's arrest.

In an update Saturday night, police said Cupid was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in a courtroom on Sunday.

Police have asked anyone with information about the stabbing to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.