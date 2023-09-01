Suspect in deadly Toronto shooting still at large, police say
A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corso Italia last week has now been identified by police but investigators say they have not yet been able to locate him.
The shooting occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard, located near Dufferin Street.
According to police, a man who had been shot entered a restaurant in the neighbourhood asking for help. When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, they found the man along with a 51-year-old woman who had also been injured. Both were rushed to hospital for treatment but the man, identified by police as 23-year-old Nakhan Negus Henry-Robinson, did not survive.
Investigators said they are now searching for 26-year-old Ridge Kazumba, who is wanted for one count of second-degree murder in connection with the homicide.
Kazumba is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” police added.
He has been described by investigators as six feet tall, with a medium to heavy build, and has brown eyes and short, black hair.
“If located, do not approach,” police cautioned. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”
-
COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekendAn annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.
-
Downtown Timmins welcomes opening of African Foods MarketDowntown Timmins laid out the welcome mat to the owner of the first African foods store on Third Avenue Friday.
-
Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast CalgaryA toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide supportThe City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training campSoo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.
-
Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assaultA Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo LakeA teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injuredA motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.