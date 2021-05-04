Suspect in death of Tamara Benoit facing more charges: Manitoba RCMP

One of the suspects in the death of Tamara Benoit is facing more charges, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Benoit was reported missing from Winnipeg on July 10. About two months later, her remains were found near Cottonwood Drive in Portage la Prairie.

In January, police charged Tova Jeanine Peters with second-degree murder and accessory after the fact to murder in relation to Benoit’s death.

Now, several months later, officers charged Peters with obstruction of justice and breach of a court order. Mounties allege Peters attempted to contact a witness in the homicide investigation.

Peters remains in custody.

Officers have also charged two other people with second-degree murder in relation to this homicide investigation – Ryan Peters, 37, from Long Plain First Nation, as well as a 16-year-old male from Winnipeg.

None of the charges against the suspects have been proven in court.