Suspect charged after alleged carjacking attempt in Delta

A suspect has been charged in connection with an alleged carjacking attempt in Delta on Wednesday night.

Authorities said witnesses reported the attempted carjacking shortly after 9 p.m., and that officers found a suspect near the intersection of 80th Avenue and Scott Road.

In a statement, the Delta Police Department said the suspect initially refused to comply with officers, and was shot in the leg with one "less-than-lethal projectile."

"The suspect immediately complied with follow-up police commands, and no further use of force was required," the statement said.

The suspect was taken to hospital for "medical clearance" before being taken to a holding cell.

Mahamed Osman Halane has since been charged with robbery and assault. He has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance on Jan. 25.

Delta police said the victim of the alleged carjacking was not injured.