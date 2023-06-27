Suspect in Elnaz Hajtamiri case denied bail, co-accused remains at large

One of several men charged in connection with the alleged frying pan attack and failed abduction of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri in York Region weeks before her disappearance has been denied bail.

Jaspreet Singh, 24, was arrested in April after York Regional Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his capture, along with co-accused Sukhpreet Singh of Mississauga, who police say is still on the run.

Jaspreet Singh, of Delta, B.C., is charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence in the alleged attack in a Richmond Hill parking garage in December 2021.

Singh is scheduled for another court appearance next month.

Investigators say Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach home where she had been hiding with loved ones after the York Region assault by three men posing as police officers.

Her ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, is behind bars as one of a dozen people facing charges in the case. Police have said they believe Lilo is the common thread between the Richmond Hill attack and Hajtamiri's disappearance weeks later.

Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7250 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

The allegations against all of the accused have not been tested in court.