Suspect in fatal stabbing of mother, child, dies in hospital after he was shot by Edmonton police

The man who police believe fatally stabbed a mother and her child last week has died.

Carolann Robillard, 35, and her child, Sara, who also went by Jayden, 11, were stabbed near Crawford Plains School shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday.

Carolann died at the scene and her child died in hospital.

Shortly after, two police officers shot the man suspected in the stabbings several blocks from the attacks.

Autopsies conducted earlier this week found both Carolann and her child died of multiple sharp-force injuries, and their deaths were homicides.

On Thursday police announced the death of the male suspect.

"On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the suspect in the homicides of the 35-year-old woman and the 11-year-old child outside of Crawford Plains school last week died in hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2023," said Edmonton Police Spokesperson Carolin Maran.

"Investigators have determined that the 33-year-old male is the sole person responsible for the deaths of the mother and child. As the suspect was incapacitated in hospital and has now passed away, charges cannot be laid, and the suspect will not be named."

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the police shooting.

On Monday, EPS chief Dale McFee released some information about the man's criminal history.

"I can confirm he was known to police, having a history dating back to 2009 that included multiple charges of assault with a weapon, robbery, and an incident last year involving a random assault on a 12-year-old child at an LRT station," McFee said.

"Though he has been in and out of jail on various charges, officers most recently interacted with him last month when he allegedly assaulted an individual with a scooter. He was brought before a judge and released with conditions and the charges were later stayed."

McFee also said the man had a history of mental health issues.