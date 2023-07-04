Suspect in February murder on Manitoulin faces more charges
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police crime unit has laid additional charges in connection with a shooting death on Hills Trail in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.
Police responded to the shooting Feb. 19 at 1:40 a.m. and set up a shelter in place as officers searched for the suspect.
Brandon Trudeau Pheasant, 25, of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, died as a result of his injuries.
An 18-year-old was later taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.
On June 29, police laid two more charges in connection with the case: pointing a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon with ammunition.
The accused is scheduled to appear virtually before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on July 12.
The OPP is appealing to anyone who may have information related to the investigation to call the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
