Suspect in Kipps Lane homicide suffered 'serious injury' during arrest

A London man charged in connection to a homicide over the weekend suffered what's being described as a "serious injury" during his arrest.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate the incident that ws reported by police on March 13.

While in custody, police say Adrian Neil Campbell complained of pain and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

It was determined that he had suffered an injury — police have not disclosed what the injury was.

As previously reported, around 5 a.m. on March 11, a man was found with multiple stab wounds in an apartment building at 621 Kipps Ln. and was pronounced deceased shortly after.

According to police, a suspect then barricaded himself inside an apartment unit and was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Around 7:30 p.m., police say the suspect discharged a firearm at police, resulting in injuries to two officers.

Just over 12 hours after the incident started, the suspect was arrested.

The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency, independent of the police, that conducts criminal investigations into circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.