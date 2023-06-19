Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury

Joel Roy, 33, has escaped from lawful custody from Sudbury District Jail, police said in a tweet around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Roy is charged with the murder of two men at a Sudbury hotel last December and in the death of a missing southern Ontario man whose body was discovered in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury this April.

"Use extreme caution," said police.

"Do not approach, call 911."

Roy is from Wahnapitae and is described as 5'6", medium build, 150 lbs. with green eyes and shoulder-length light brown hair that may be tied back in a pony tail. He also has a 3/4-inch scar on his right cheek and tattoos on his chest and right forearm.

"We do not have information on clothing that he is wearing," said Sgt. Sherry Young of the Greater Sudbury Police Service in a news release Saturday night.

There have been no updates provided by police in regards to the investigation. CTV News has reached out to both Sudbury police and the Sudbury jail for comment Sunday, those calls have not yet been returned.

In an email statement to CTV News Sunday evening the Ministry of Solicitor General said:

"The ministry is cooperating with the Sudbury Police Service as they work to recapture inmate Joel Roy.

The ministry has launched an internal investigation into this matter and is not able to comment further given the ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should immediately contact police at 705-675-9171.

ESCAPE LAWFUL CUSTODY FROM SUDBURY DISTRICT JAIL- Joel Roy-33yrs - Use Extreme Caution - DO NOT APPROACH - Call 911- Photo will be distributed shortly ^smy