Suspect in possible child luring attempt linked to several suspicious incidents: OPP

Police in Dufferin County are investigating a possible attempted luring on Friday and say they suspect the same man of being involved in several suspicious incidents involving young girls.

According to provincial police, a man driving a pickup truck approached a 12-year-old girl outside a retail store on First Street in Orangeville around 7:30 Friday evening.

Police say the man called to the child, asking if she could help him find his friends.

The girl backed away, and police say he drove off, narrowly missing a pedestrian.

Police say the man is described as South Asian with an accent, 20 to 30 years old, and wearing a black hat and t-shirt.

They say the truck is a newer pickup truck, possibly a GMC two-door.

Provincial police hope to identify the man they believe is connected to several occurrences.

Police urge anyone with information or possible dash cam footage to contact the authorities.

They also encourage parents to talk with their children about stranger danger and how to handle a situation when approached by a stranger