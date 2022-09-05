Suspect in random assault downtown Windsor identified: police

Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in relation to an assault and robbery that took place in the downtown core Saturday morning.

Police responded to the brazen incident just after 11 a.m. in the area of Park Avenue and Pelissier Street where a man had allegedly seriously assaulted a person before fleeing the scene.

Police say the victim was attacked after approaching the suspect who appeared to be in distress at the time.

Witnesses told CTV News the victim had been kicked and beaten before the suspect allegedly took off on the victim’s bike.

The victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the bicycle has since been recovered.

Photos and video of the alleged suspect were released Sunday and police have since identified him as 35-year-old Windsor man Steven Kennedy.

Kennedy is now wanted on the charges of aggravated assault, robbery and mischief.

Police describe Kennedy as white, 5'8", 165 lbs., short brown shaggy hair, brown stubble, and blue eyes. Police say he is known to frequent the downtown area.

Investigators are looking for any information that may help them locate the suspect.

Police are reminding the community to not approach the suspect if seen, instead call police immediately. The non-emergency​ number can be reached at 519-258-6111 or call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com