Suspect in random, erratic assaults in downtown Calgary arrested

A 37-year-old man accused of attacking random people in downtown Calgary in recent months has been arrested.

Calgary Police Service officials released surveillance images of Cashe 'Cashew' Tyler Erskine, identified as the suspect in a number of attacks reported between May and October, Thursday morning.

According to police, a man, believed to be Erskine, has been approaching random strangers while acting erratically. The suspect would allegedly begin arguing with the victims before striking them with an object he was carrying in his hand.

Erskine is known to frequent Tomkins Park in the 700 block of 17th Avenue S.W.

Warrants were issued for Erskine on 14 charges that include:

Assault;

Assault with a weapon;

Causing a disturbance;

Mischief; and

Theft under $5,000.

Police confirmed early Thursday afternoon that Erskine had been located and was in custody.