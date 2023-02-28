Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police

A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.

Douglas (Michael) Finlay, 73, was walking along Danforth Avenue near Jones Avenue on the afternoon of Jan. 24 when he was shoved to the ground by an unknown assailant who fled the scene.

Finlay was later released from hospital, but died on Jan. 31 after his health deteriorated as a result of the injuries he sustained during the assault.

Days later, Toronto police announced that a warrant had been issued for 43-year-old Toronto resident Robert Robin Cropearedwolf in connection with the attack.

On Tuesday, Cropearedwolf turned himself in to police at 52 Division and was charged. He had a Feb. 28 court appearance.

Police have previously said that Finlay and Cropearedwolf were not known to one another.

"It does appear to be a happen chance meeting," Det. Jason Hillier said earlier this month.