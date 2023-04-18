Suspect in sexual assault turns themselves into police
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor police say a suspect wanted in relation to a sexual assault earlier this month at a local shelter has turned themselves into police.
Police say a woman contacted police on April 4 to report she had been sexually assaulted while staying at a Windsor women’s shelter.
The suspect, who police say was also residing at the shelter at the time, allegedly climbed into the victim’s bed and assaulted her.
Police have identified the suspect as a 32-year-old alleged to frequent the downtown area.
"We want to thank the public for their support and for sharing our post. Your help in spreading the word played a crucial role in bringing about a resolution," Windsor police said in an update.
