Suspect in Shelburne homicide found dead
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
Provincial police say a man wanted on an arrest warrant in connection to a homicide in Shelburne last month has been found dead.
According to OPP, the body of 44-year-old Scott Pinney of Orangeville was found inside his abandoned vehicle in a secluded area near Hearst on Monday.
Pinney was being sought as part of a second-degree murder arrest warrant in connection to the death of a 65-year-old woman from Shelburne earlier this month. Her body was discovered inside a home on Jan 8.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
