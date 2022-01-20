Suspect in Shelburne homicide found deceased

Provincial police say a man wanted on an arrest warrant in connection to a homicide in Shelburne last month has been found deceased.

According to OPP, 44-year-old Scott Pinney of Orangeville was found deceased inside his abandoned vehicle in a secluded area near Hearst on Monday.

Pinney was being sought as part of a second-degree murder arrest warrant in connection to the death of a 65-year-old woman from Shelburne earlier this month. That body was discovered inside a home on Jan 8.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).