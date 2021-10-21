Suspect in shooting death of John Smith in police custody

The man wanted in the accused homicide of Calgary's John Smith is now in police custody.

Calgary police issued a release at 5 p.m. Thursday, announcing that Jesse Michael Martinez, 23, surrendered to police about 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

He will remain in police custody until he can appear before a judge.

"We cannot thank the community enough for their help and support during this investigation," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta. "From the businesses that provided access to their CCTV to the numerous people who called in to help us identify a suspect, people stepped up in a big way to help our investigators move this case forward quickly."

"We know we are fortunate to have this level of support from our community when it is needed and we are grateful" added Schiavetta. "While charges being laid will not bring John back, we hope it is the first step in getting him and his family justice."

Police were called to the Junction Underground in the 600 block of Eighth Avenue S.W. just after 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 for reports of a shooting.

They found Smith seriously injured and he was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police said Smith had left the club with a female friend minutes earlier and was shot after intervening when two men began sexually harassing her.