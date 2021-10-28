Suspect in stabbing, two other homicides was hospital employee, Winnipeg health authority says

A suspect in a Wednesday afternoon stabbing at Seven Oaks General Hospital, which has been linked to two other homicides, was an employee at the hospital, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed Thursday.

The three incidents, which police say are related, include a homicide in the R.M. of Hanover, a stabbing at the Seven Oaks Hospital and a man found dead in the 300 block of Toronto Street in Winnipeg.

The incidents began at around 12:40 p.m., when RCMP went to conduct a well-being check on a resident at a home in New Bothwell.

When Mounties got to the scene, they found a 73-year-old woman dead inside the home.

Following initial investigations, at around 1:30 p.m., RCMP officers contacted Winnipeg police about the homicide as they believed the suspect had gone to Winnipeg.

“At that time the only information available to the RCMP was that a single homicide had occurred and that a potential suspect had been identified,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP at a news conference on Thursday.

“As the search for the suspect continued, it evolved into a much larger investigation.”

Around 2:30 p.m., Winnipeg police discovered the suspect might be in the area of Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street.

While heading to this area, police learned of a stabbing at Seven Oaks Hospital.

Winnipeg police officers went to the hospital and found a woman in her 60s with serious injuries. She was taken to another hospital in critical condition.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed Thursday that the stabbing victim worked at the hospital, and that the suspect was an employee of Seven Oaks Hospital. The suspect was not on shift during the time of the stabbing.

The WRHA noted the victim was not the direct manager of the suspect.

Mike Nader, the CEO of the WRHA, said the victim is out of surgery and is in critical, but stable condition.

A man in his 30s was taken into custody, but no charges have been laid at this time. Police note the suspect is currently undergoing a medical assessment.

Later in the evening on Wednesday, RCMP officers went to the 300 block of Toronto Street for their homicide investigation regarding the woman found dead in Hanover.

A man in his 70s was found dead on Toronto Street. The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit has taken over this investigation, and officers with the unit were still at the home on Thursday.

Police confirmed the suspect was known to both of the homicide victims.

“There was a really good collaborative effort with the RCMP and the Winnipeg police yesterday,” said Constable Dani McKinnon of the Winnipeg Police Service.

“Everyone worked in a timely manner and quite effectively to draw links.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit at 204-986-6508, the RCMP’s major crime service at 431-489-8105, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Nader said the staff at the hospital are shocked and dealing with the stress of the incident.

“They’re used to seeing people come in injured and hurt. They’re not used to seeing their co-worker beside them,” he said, noting support, assistance and spiritual care is being offered to staff members.

“This has been a very traumatic event.”

He noted the hospital has added additional security.

The Seven Oaks General Hospital is safe, secure, and open to visitors, Nader said.