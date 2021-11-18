Suspect in stranger assault with scissors also accused of threatening someone with a needle: Vancouver police

A man has been charged following reports of a stranger shouting and threatening people with scissors in downtown Vancouver earlier this week.

Police said it was reported that a man was walking his dog along Seymour Street Tuesday evening when he was approached by a person he didn't know.

According to Vancouver Police Const. Tania Visintin, the man said the stranger "began yelling and threatening him with a pair of scissors."

The victim found a safe place and called police, she said.

Officers were told that the man then went in to a nearby community centre – the centre wasn't named but it appears it was the Gathering Place – and threatened those inside as well.

Police were called again, and a suspect was located "before anyone was seriously injured," Visintin said in a news release Wednesday.

Clifford Scott Kay has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon in connection to the case.

Police said the 36-year-old is also accused of another downtown assault, which was reported on Oct. 21 at the Pan Pacific Hotel.

In that case, he allegedly threatened to stab a stranger with a needle.

Kay remains in police custody.