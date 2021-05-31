Suspect in suspicious death in Kelowna, B.C., arrested: RCMP

A suspect sought in connection with a suspicious death in Kelowna, B.C., over the weekend has been arrested.

Authorities said they found 40-year-old Lorence Williams thanks to a tip from the public. Officers took him into custody early Monday evening, hours after Kelowna RCMP put out a public call for information on his whereabouts.

“Our Serious Crime Unit continues to pursue all avenues of investigation into this suspicious death,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release. “At this time, we do not believe there is any further threat to the public.”

The deceased, who has not been publicly identified, was found at a home in the Rutland area on Sunday night. Authorities have not provided any details about the circumstances surrounding his death except to say that they are suspicious.

Kelowna RCMP asked anyone with information on the incident to call the detachment's Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300.