In a scary incident in Temiskaming, a suspect spotted their estranged partner walking with two other people and veered the vehicle they were driving toward the group.

The incident took place Jan. 15 around 1:30 a.m. on Second Street in the Town of Englehart.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that three individuals were walking on Second Street when a motor vehicle was reported driving erratically towards them," Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"Further investigation revealed that the driver had been in a relationship with one of the pedestrians, but they are now estranged."

The 22-year-old suspect from the Township of Evanturel is now charged with dangerous driving. The accused was released by way of an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 2 in Temiskaming Shores.

The OPP no longer releases the gender of the people they charge.