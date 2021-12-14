Suspect in Walmart stabbing back in custody: Campbell River RCMP

A man accused of stabbing a security guard in a Walmart in Campbell River, B.C., on Dec. 7 has been re-arrested just a day after being released from jail.

Mounties say Nathan Sprout, who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, robbery and three counts of assault with a weapon, was released by the court on Dec. 10.

He is accused of stabbing a security guard and then stealing a shopping cart filled with televisions.

The day after his release, Sprout was found breaching the conditions of his release and was arrested again, according to police. Police say Sprout resisted arrest and attempted to assault the arresting officer.

“Campbell River RCMP recognize that there is a significant public interest in the matter and are committed to keeping the public informed," police said in a statement Tuesday.

While he was in custody, five additional charges were sworn against Sprout for two incidents that occurred in October, including two counts of breaking and entering businesses in Campbell River.

Sprout remains in custody Tuesday with his next court date scheduled for Dec. 16.

A GoFundMe campaign with a $10,000 goal has been created for the security guard who was stabbed. It was created by the owner of the security firm the guard works for.