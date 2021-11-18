Suspect in Wawa charged with child luring, invitation to sexual touching

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service has charged a 22-year-old suspect from Wawa with luring and invitation to sexual touching.

Police began their investigation Nov. 13, when they received information someone was using social media to lure an underage victim for a sexual purpose.

The accused was located and arrested Nov. 17. The charges include luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunications and invitation to sexual touching.

The suspect was later released on a recognizance of bail and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 13.