Suspect in Winnipeg homicide may be in Thunder Bay: police

Winnipeg police say a suspect wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Winnipeg man may be armed in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Winnipeg police said officers responding to a call about a serious assault on the evening of May 4, found 39-year-old Scott Matthew Catcheway dead outside a home in the 400 block of Young Street.

Neigel Ryan Noel, 53, is currently wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death, police said. The allegation has not been proven in court.

Investigators believe Noel fled to Ontario and may be in the Thunder Bay area. Police warn the public not to approach him as he could be armed.

He is described as five-foot-nine with a heavy build. Police said he has tattoos, including “VENI VIDI VICI” on his chest and “CREAM” on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.