Suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Saskatoon

A man was injured in a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon.

Around 11:35 a.m., police responded to a report of an armed male at a home in the 200 block of Avenue L South, according to an update from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

"The caller reported that a physical altercation took place at the door to the home before the 35-year-old suspect fled on foot armed with a handgun and machete," SPS said.

The responding officers found the man and a "confrontation occurred resulting in police firing several shots."

The suspect received a non-life-threatening wound was taken to hospital, SPS said.

SPS has asked Regina Police Service to investigate the incident.

Under provincial legislation, serious police-involved incidents are examined by an outside police service.

Traffic restrictions remained in place late Wednesday afternoon. Avenue U at 22nd Street West was blocked off following the incident.

Around a dozen police vehicles could be seen in the 2100 block of 22nd Street West earlier in the day.

The owner of a nearby business said his employee witnessed the shooting but was too shaken up to speak with CTV News.

"From what I was told there's a guy on the corner there with a short barrel firearm of some sort that he had across his chest. Police gave him a verbal command to drop it.," the business owner said.

"He started to turn the barrel and his body towards the police and that's when the shots were fired."

Another man in the area at the time of the incident told CTV News he heard gunshots.

A witness said he saw a man being pursued by poliice.

"We looked out the window becuase he was yelling," Lyndon Gjerde said.

Police closed the area not long after, according to Gjerde.

With files from Pat McKay.