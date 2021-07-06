Suspect involved in assault near downtown condo attempted to ram cruisers: police

Police say a suspect who was reportedly involved in an assault near a condo in the city’s downtown core overnight attempted to ram police cruisers in an effort to flee from officers.

Toronto police say an assault was reported in the area of York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.

According to police, four people were involved in an altercation, including one man who was behaving in a very aggressive manner.

The man, police say, kicked through a car window, causing glass to hit the face of a young woman in the area.

The suspect, according to investigators, fled the scene in a car and officers responded.

When officers managed to track down the suspect, he tried to drive into the officers as they exited their vehicle, police say.

A pursuit was initiated but was quickly discontinued.

Police say the suspect was seen once again and fled from officers a second time.

On multiple occasions, investigators allege, the suspect attempted to ram police cruisers.

At one point, police say, the officers managed to box the suspect in and arrest him.

Police have not said what, if any, charges have been laid in connection with the incident.