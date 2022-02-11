Suspect on house arrest tried to flee during Hwy. 11 traffic stop: OPP
Provincial police say officers seized drugs and illegal firearms during a traffic stop in Gravenhurst.
Late Thursday evening, Bracebridge OPP says it pulled over a vehicle speeding along Highway 11.
After speaking with the driver, police determined the man was supposed to be on house arrest.
Police said the man then became confrontational and began fighting officers.
They say the passenger, who was also on criminal restrictions, took off on foot.
Officers led a ground search with the K9 Unit and found the suspect three hours later at a commercial business near Highway 11.
OPP says officers confiscated cocaine, fentanyl, cash and a loaded illegal firearm.
A 22-year-old from North York and a 23-year-old from York face a total of 24 charges.
The suspects are in custody and will appear in a Bracebridge court Friday.
