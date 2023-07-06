Suspect photos released after anti-LGBTQ2S+ material left at St. Albert playgrounds

Mounties in St. Albert are looking for help to identify a man and a woman who they allege were caught on video leaving anti-LGBTQ2S+ material in two playgrounds.

The material was left at Joseph Demko School at 8:20 p.m. and Muriel Martin School at 8:35 p.m. on June 25, police said.

Last week, a spokesperson for St. Albert Public Schools said parents found the items at one of the schools and brought them in to administrators. She said the material was posters and bookmarks containing transphobic and homophobic statements.

St. Albert's mayor called the acts of leaving the material at schools "cowardly" while encouraging everyone to speak out about the recent spike in hate directed toward the LGBTQ2S+ community.

The man is described as caucasian and 40-50 years old. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a front logo, camouflage shorts, black socks, brown shoes, black sunglasses, and had blonde shoulder-length hair. He was holding a green grocery bag.

The woman is caucasian and 40-50 years old with reddish, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black dress, black sandals, black hat, and black sunglasses.

The man and woman drove away from one of the schools in a red Nissan Juke.

Police also released a photo of a red Ford F-350 pickup, whose driver was caught on security video doing a burnout on a St. Albert Pride crosswalk on June 26.

The male passenger of that vehicle is visible in the photo and described as caucasian, late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and has lighter, short hair.

Anyone with information in either of these cases is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).