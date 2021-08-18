Suspect photos released after Calgary-area golf course damaged by joyriders on mini-vehicles
Foothills RCMP have released photos of two suspects after a green at Heritage Pointe Golf Club sustained thousands of dollars of damage.
RCMP say the two males entered the golf club, which borders Calgary city limits, on the afternoon of July 29 on miniature motorized vehicles resembling Jeeps. The pair were spotted driving on one of the course's greens.
Golf course staff chased the suspects but the pair managed to flee the course and were last seen entering the neighbouring community of Legacy.
The cost of repairing the damaged green is estimated to be between $3,000 and $4,000.
One of the suspects is described by RCMP as:
- A dark-skinned male;
- Having black hair with lighter-coloured dreadlocks; and
- Having an average height and a heavier build.
The description of the second suspect is vague, as RCMP say the man was of average height, average-to-heavy build and was wearing a dark shirt.
Witnesses captured photographs of the suspects. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the men to contact the Foothills RCMP detachment at 403-933-4262 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
-
Arrest warrant out after suspect in attack on Muslim women no show in Edmonton courtA judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man who failed to appear in court today on charges related to an attack on two Muslim women in an Edmonton parking lot.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another downtown London, Ont. barThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a downtown bar for a second time in less than a week.
-
Leila COVID-19 vaccine supersite shutting down later this monthA COVID-19 vaccine supersite in Winnipeg will be shutting down at the end of August.
-
Saskatoon wastewater samples show potential decline in COVID-19The latest update from a research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater shows a decline in the presence of COVID-19.
-
Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protestTaliban militants attacked protesters Wednesday in eastern Afghanistan who dared to take down their banner and replace it with the country's flag, killing at least one person and fueling fears about how the insurgents would govern this fractious nation.
-
Field Hospital documentary to air on big screen at Windsor’s Festival Plaza“Dispatches from a Field Hospital” will get its World Film Festival premiere this Saturday at WIFF Under the Stars.
-
Amazon warehouse coming to Victoria International Airport landsA massive 115,000-square-foot Amazon facility will soon be built on Victoria International Airport lands near Sidney, B.C.
-
Maritime farmers ship hay to drought-stricken Prairies as ranchers run out of feedFarmers in the Maritimes are pitching in to help their drought-stricken Prairie counterparts facing a "devastating" situation.
-
Opioids cut with benzos linked to jump in suspected overdoses in Simcoe CountyThe Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says an increase in suspected overdoses in Simcoe County is connected to opioids cut with benzodiazepines.