Suspect photos released after Calgary-area golf course damaged by joyriders on mini-vehicles

Foothills RCMP have released photos of two suspects after a green at Heritage Pointe Golf Club sustained thousands of dollars of damage.

RCMP say the two males entered the golf club, which borders Calgary city limits, on the afternoon of July 29 on miniature motorized vehicles resembling Jeeps. The pair were spotted driving on one of the course's greens.

Golf course staff chased the suspects but the pair managed to flee the course and were last seen entering the neighbouring community of Legacy.

The cost of repairing the damaged green is estimated to be between $3,000 and $4,000.

One of the suspects is described by RCMP as:

A dark-skinned male;

Having black hair with lighter-coloured dreadlocks; and

Having an average height and a heavier build.

The description of the second suspect is vague, as RCMP say the man was of average height, average-to-heavy build and was wearing a dark shirt.

Witnesses captured photographs of the suspects. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the men to contact the Foothills RCMP detachment at 403-933-4262 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.



