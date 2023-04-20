Violent altercation in Mississauga parking lot sparked by road rage, police say

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man after becoming involved in a road rage incident in a Mississauga parking lot.

Peel police officers responded to reports of a stabbing Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Ridgeway Drive.

When they arrived, they found one person with stab wounds. The victim was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect are not known to one another and that the attack appears to have stemmed from a brief road rage incident.

They say the suspect ran away on foot. On Thursday, police released photos of the suspect and requested the public's assistance in locating him.

He is described as a man in his 20s with black curly hair and was seen wearing a black sweater and sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-3311.