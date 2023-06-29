Suspect pointed air gun at another driver in Hwy. 11 road rage incident

A road rage incident escalated quickly this week on Highway 11 south of North Bay.

Ontario Provincial Police near Burk’s Falls were called at 4:30 p.m. June 28 to respond.

“Police investigation revealed that the driver of a pickup truck started yelling at the complainant and then pointed an air gun at them,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Police stopped the suspect on Highway 11 near Katrine Road and arrested a 46-year-old suspect from Adamsville, N.B.

They are charged with pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused was released from police custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 10 in Sundridge.