Suspect pulled over near North Bay for stunt driving, now charged with drug trafficking, too

Two people from southern Ontario caught speeding near North Bay earlier this month are facing much more serious charges after police searched their vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police stopped the vehicle around 3 a.m. April 13 on Highway 17 in Bonfield.

A search of the vehicle led to several charges for the driver, a 31-year-old from Mississauga. They are charged with trafficking in cocaine and opioids, possession of property obtained by crime, stunt driving, failing to comply with a release order and driving with cannabis readily available.

They were released with a court date of May 2 in North Bay.

The passenger, a 33-year-old from Whitby, is also charged with trafficking in cocaine and opioids, possession of property obtained by crime, stunt driving and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay today (April 21.)