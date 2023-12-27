Suspect pushed rack of stolen winter coats onto SkyTrain, police say
Police arrested a suspect who allegedly rolled a rack full of stolen winter coats onto a SkyTrain in East Vancouver this week.
Video uploaded to TikTok shows officers wheeling the rack off the train on Christmas Day.
Authorities said an attendant contacted Metro Vancouver Transit Police after noticing a man with a coat rack boarding a westbound train at Joyce-Collingwood Station around 5 p.m.
"Officers boarded the train a short while later and located the man, a 35-year-old with no fixed address, who is known to police, still in possession of the alleged stolen coats," Const. Amanda Steed told CTV News in an email.
There were 34 coats on the rack, with a combined value of about $6,100, according to police.
Authorities believe the coats were stolen during a break-and-enter that happened earlier in the day in neighbouring Burnaby.
Burnaby RCMP are continuing to investigate the theft with help from Metro Vancouver Transit Police. In the meantime, authorities said the suspect has been released from custody.
Officers did not find any weapons on the man when they arrived on the SkyTrain, Steed said.
