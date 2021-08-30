Suspect recovers from gunshot wound after robbery
Police in London, Ont. have charged two men after a robbery in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street.
According to police, two victims were approached by two suspects around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday. The suspects demanded cash and the keys to the vehicle and one of the suspects was armed with a firearm.
Both suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle before colliding with two unoccupied vehicles parked in the area.
One of the suspects was injured while attempting to flee the scene when the firearm went off inside the vehicle.
Around 12 a.m., police found and arrested one of the suspects who was being treated at hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and about two hours later, the second suspect was found and arrested in the area of Wavell Street and Kiwanis Park Drive.
As part of the investigation, two firearms and the stolen vehicle were recovered.
A 22-year-old man and 21-year-old man, both from London, Ont., are charged with multiple offences including
-
Police on scene of 'serious' collision southwest of DelislePolice on scene of 'serious' collision southwest of Delisle
-
Here's how Louisiana hospitals are handling the double onslaught of Hurricane Ida and COVID-19Already overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases, Louisiana hospitals are now struggling with how to keep functioning after significant damage and disruption caused by Hurricane Ida.
-
RCMP investigating 'mischief' to memorial honouring Indigenous children lost to residential schoolsRCMP in Fort McMurray are investigating after a memorial made to honour children who never came home after attending residential schools was “unlawfully disassembled.”
-
Canada blanks Switzerland 4-0, meets U.S. for women's world hockey goldMelodie Daoust hopes the first women's world hockey championship final of her career yields gold for Canada.
-
Brand new Edmonton elementary and high schools to open doorsTwo brand new schools in Edmonton are ready to welcome students back to in-person learning.
-
Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in eventsCurling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events.
-
City to require masks at all civic facilities, look at how to implement potential vaccine requirements for employeesCity council has voted unanimously in favor of a recommendation to make masks mandatory for city employees and users of civic facilities, including leisure centres, arenas and Saskatoon Transit.
-
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Roncesvalles areaA male motorcyclist has died following a collision with a van in the Roncesvalles area.
-
My Y is Resilient Campaign gets big boost from ValeAlmost a year ago, the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario launched its My Y is Resilient Campaign, after losing $7 million because of the pandemic.