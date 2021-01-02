St. Thomas police are investigating an New Year's Day armed robbery of a convenience store.

Just before 9 p.m. Jan. 1, a lone male entered Fenlon’s Family Market on Confederation Drive with a handgun and demanded some items. The store clerk was not hurt.

The suspect male fled the store on foot and was last seen heading northbound on Confederation Drive.

A police K-9 search was conducted but the suspect was not located and remains on the loose.

He is is described as tall, approximately 6 to 6'3 in height, slim wearing a dark blue hooded sweater, dark pants, tan color gloves and black shoes with white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).