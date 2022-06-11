Suspect remains outstanding after 12-hour standoff in London

A suspect believed to be involved in a shooting incident overnight Saturday remains outstanding following a nearly 12-hour standoff at a London, Ont. townhouse complex.

The London Police Service (LPS) had a tactical truck parked outside of a unit in a complex on Shelborne Street since Saturday morning, calling on the occupant to come outside.

Officers said multiple times over a loudspeaker to a man to “come out with nothing in your hands” and that “they are obtaining a warrant.”

Police say the standoff was linked to reports of shots fired inside an establishment near Pond Mills and Commissioners Road at 2:30 a.m.

There are no reported injuries.

Saturday morning, police and forensics were parked out front of Paranyde Bar and Grill on Commissioners Rd. Which is just metres away from the complex.

Officers were seen going in and out of the nightclub.

Police held a heavy presence on Shelborne Street where officers in tactical gear, and the Emergency Response Unit kept a perimeter.

Residents of the townhouse complex were asked to stay out of the line of sight of the unit, but were able to move freely in the area until later on when some residents were evacuated.

However, by around 4:40 p.m. it was discovered the suspect officers believed to be inside the home was not there.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.