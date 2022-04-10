Suspect reportedly breaks into Waterloo car dealership, cannabis store, fast food restaurant
Regional police are looking for a suspect they say broke into a car dealership, cannabis store, and fast food restaurant all in one night.
Officers first responded to reports of a break-in at the Weber Street dealership around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday.
The suspect stole property including electronics and left in an SUV registered to the dealership, according to officials.
Police say they then broke into a cannabis store in the area of Erb Street and Culpepper Drive followed by a fast food restaurant in the area of University Avenue and Phillip Street.
The stolen SUV was found abandoned in a parking lot near Westmount Road and Columbia Street afterwards.
Police conducted a ground search of the area with their north division, emergency response team, and canine unit.
The suspect is described as a white male around six feet tall.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
