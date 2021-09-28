Suspect seen fleeing suspicious fire in Lively: Sudbury police

More details are coming to light following a vehicle fire that caused a lot of damage in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Sixth Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday as a pickup truck on fire began melting the siding of two nearby houses. Crews were able to get the blaze under control quickly protecting the homes.

Sudbury police were contacted by City of Greater Sudbury Fires Services shortly after 2:30 a.m. as the incident was deemed suspicious in nature.

"There were no physical injuries as a result of the fire, however, the vehicle and the garage on the property sustained significant damage, as well as, the residence itself that also sustained damage as a result of the fire," Kaitlyn Dunn, a spokesperson for Greater Sudbury Police Service, told CTV News in an email Tuesday morning.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the incident and a man in his early 20s was seen fleeing the area on foot around the time of the fire, Dunn said.

He is described as short with a slim build and should length curly/wavy hair.

The investigation into the fire is continuing and anyone with information about it is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.