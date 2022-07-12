Suspect shot by Prince George police while being prepared for cells, watchdog investigating

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a suspect was injured while he was being prepared to be lodged in a cell.

The Independent Investigations Office said Monday the incident unfolded that morning in Prince George. Police were called to the scene of an alleged theft near 15 Avenue and Victoria Street and a man was arrested and taken to the local detachment.

"Police report that while preparing to lodge the man in cells, there was an altercation during which an officer discharged their firearm," the IIO's statement said.

While the man's injuries weren't fatal, the IIO described them as serious. The suspect was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IIO's witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

The independent agency is brought in to investigate all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, regardless of whether there are any allegations of wrongdoing by the officer.