Suspect shot, police officer injured during altercation in Vancouver

Authorities say a police officer was shot and a suspect was injured during an altercation in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Vancouver Police Department said officers were called to a building near Drake and Granville streets at about 5:30 a.m.

"One officer responded and a physical altercation occurred between the man and the responding officer, resulting in shots being fired," the statement said, clarifying that the man was "shot by police."

The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 25-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Both the Major Crime Section and B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, are investigating.