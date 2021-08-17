Suspect shot, police officer injured during altercation in Vancouver
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Authorities say a police officer was shot and a suspect was injured during an altercation in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Vancouver Police Department said officers were called to a building near Drake and Granville streets at about 5:30 a.m.
"One officer responded and a physical altercation occurred between the man and the responding officer, resulting in shots being fired," the statement said, clarifying that the man was "shot by police."
The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 25-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Both the Major Crime Section and B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, are investigating.
-
COVID-19 vaccines to be mandatory at MLSE arenas, stadiums in SeptemberCOVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for most major sports venues in Toronto, including Scotiabank Arena and BMO field, as of next month.
-
Lethbridge stabbing victim and his alleged attacker both face break-in, assault chargesTwo Lethbridge men, including one of two stabbing victims, face charges following a Monday morning investigation into a break-in and a stabbing attack.
-
Oxford OPP investigating sudden death of 29-year-old man in Tillsonburg, Ont.Oxford OPP are investigating the sudden death of a 29-year-old man on London Street in Tillsonburg, Ont. on Tuesday.
-
-
Langford seeks artists, vendors, food trucks for new community hubThe City of Langford is looking for artists, retailers and food trucks to help fill out its "Station Avenue revitalization project."
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after vehicle crashes into bus shelter in EtobicokeA pedestrian is fighting for his life after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and fled the scene, Toronto police say.
-
One case of COVID-19 in P.E.I.; Eight cases remainThere is one new case of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, a person in their 60s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.
-
'Upcoming Warriors' arrive in North BayA group of residential school survivors and their supporters, called the 'Upcoming Warriors,' are walking from Timmins to Ottawa.
-
Coquihalla Hwy. reopened but drivers told 'no stopping' due to wildfiresDays after a raging wildfire forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, the busy route has reopened – with some conditions.