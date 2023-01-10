Suspect shot with beanbags during tense arrest was seen carrying gun: VPD

A suspect who was hospitalized following a tense arrest in downtown Vancouver on Monday night was seen carrying a gun inside a nearby bar, according to police.

Vancouver Police Department revealed details of the violent arrest on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m, and say a criminal investigation is ongoing.

Our officers deployed a beanbag shotgun tonight during the arrest of a man who was seen carrying a gun inside a bar near Granville and Robson Street. The suspect has been taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A criminal investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/k2pMuQ6Qpp

Sgt. Steve Addison says police were called around 6 p.m. after a witness reported seeing a man put a gun on a table before concealing it in his waistband.

“We confronted the man outside the bar as he was leaving. He did not comply with our directions and put the arresting officers’ safety in danger,” Addison wrote in an email to CTV News Vancouver on Tuesday.

He says officers used a beanbag gun in order to safely take the man into custody.

After being taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the suspect is back in custody and Addison says police are recommending a number of criminal charges.