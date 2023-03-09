Suspect smashed police vehicle window, assaulted officer: RCMP

Mounties are investigating after a suspect allegedly smashed a window of a police vehicle and assaulted an officer over the weekend.

Kamloops RCMP said an officer was conducting patrols in the 400 block of Lansdowne Street just before midnight on Saturday when he heard a vehicle alarm in a parking lot.

The officer then discovered smashed vehicle windows.

"Upon further investigation, the officer arrested a youth for mischief, but the suspect fled," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release Thursday. "Shortly after he fled, the youth was located by another officer, and smashed a police vehicle window while resisting arrest."

The suspect was taken to jail and then to a nearby hospital by paramedics.

Mounties said while at the hospital, the suspect assaulted a police officer. The officer required medical treatment, but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Authorities said charge recommendations are anticipated and that the investigation is ongoing.