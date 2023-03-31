Suspect smashed teen's glasses, spat on a man at TTC subway station, police say

Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who allegedly assaulted at least two victims at a subway station earlier this year, including a 15-year-old boy.

Police say that the incidents took place at North York Centre Station just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 30.

It is alleged that the man was in the subway station when he grabbed a 15-year-old boy’s eye glasses, smashed them and then threw them back at him.

The same suspect, police say, then spat on a man on the subway platform before boarding a train and fleeing the scene southbound.

“Investigators are appealing to any other victims or witnesses to come forward, and are asking for the public's assistance identifying and locating the man,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

The suspect is described as in his 30s, about five-foot-seven in height and weighing approximately 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a long black jacket, dark coloured pants, a green toque, black shoes and was carrying a black bag.