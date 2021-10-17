Suspect sought after 16-year-old girl sexually assaulted in North York elevator

Toronto police have released the image of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in North York.

Police said it happened just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 13 in a building in the Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street area.

A man allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in an elevator, police said.

The suspect is described as between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build. Police said he was wearing a black baseball hat, a red jacket and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).