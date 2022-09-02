Suspect sought after 2 indecent acts at Cultus Lake within 24 hours: RCMP

Mounties in Chilliwack are investigating two alleged indecent acts that occurred within a 24-hour time span at Cultus Lake earlier this week.

In a news release, Chilliwack RCMP says officers received a report of suspicious activity at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Two children who had been playing at Cultus Lake Elementary reported that they were approached by a male who asked them for directions and then proceeded to touch his groin region through his pants," Mounties say.

"The children felt uncomfortable and ran for help."

Officers attended the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.

During the investigation, police were notified of another incident that occurred at approximately 11 p.m. the previous evening, in the area of First Avenue near Hemlock Street in the Cultus Lake community.

"A witness advised that a male matching the same description had exposed himself and commited an indecent act," Mounties say.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 to 25 years old. Mounties say he's approximately 5'9" to 6'0" tall with a thin build and dark shoulder-length hair.

"It is important for the public to be aware of these incidents and to report indecent activity to police," says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

"This behaviour is disturbing and the fact that this individual interacted with children in one of incidents is particularly concerning."

Chilliwack RCMP says it will continue to have an enhanced presence in Cultus Lake over the Labour Day long weekend and will be conducting extra patrols of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mounties at 604-792-4611.