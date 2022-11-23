Suspect sought after $25,000 stolen from three Windsor banks

Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect after a $25,000 bank fraud report.

Police released photos and are hoping to find out more details on the alleged fraudster.

Case #: 22-105453



We're seeking the public’s help to identify a fraudster who used a fraudulent ID to steal almost $25,000 from three Windsor banks.



If you recognize this suspect, please contact police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. pic.twitter.com/YdeHZJZ5l3

